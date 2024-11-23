Maharashtra Elections: A Shocking Turn of Events

The unexpected results of the Maharashtra assembly elections have left political analysts and parties reeling. The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory, coming close to a majority in the 288-member assembly, defying predictions of a tight contest with the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Veteran Congress leaders, including former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, were surprisingly defeated. In a press conference, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala questioned the election's outcome and highlighted unresolved issues like farm woes and unemployment, questioning the impact of the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme.

While the Mahayuti attributed its success to the scheme aimed at aiding women with lower income, Chennithala promised a detailed analysis of the results and reaffirmed the party's commitment to addressing public grievances in future campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)