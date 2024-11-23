Maharashtra Elections: A Shocking Turn of Events
The Maharashtra assembly poll results defied predictions, resulting in a surprising victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Senior Congress figures suffered unexpected defeats, raising questions about the effectiveness of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala voiced disbelief and pledged to revisit voter concerns.
- Country:
- India
The unexpected results of the Maharashtra assembly elections have left political analysts and parties reeling. The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory, coming close to a majority in the 288-member assembly, defying predictions of a tight contest with the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Veteran Congress leaders, including former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, were surprisingly defeated. In a press conference, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala questioned the election's outcome and highlighted unresolved issues like farm woes and unemployment, questioning the impact of the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme.
While the Mahayuti attributed its success to the scheme aimed at aiding women with lower income, Chennithala promised a detailed analysis of the results and reaffirmed the party's commitment to addressing public grievances in future campaigns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tug-of-War in Maharashtra: The Ladki Bahin Yojana Saga
Time-honoured practice that largest party within alliance post-polls gets to name CM: Prithviraj Chavan.
Haryana and Maharashtra not comparable; confident of MVA getting majority in Maharashtra Assembly polls: Cong's Prithviraj Chavan to PTI.
PM Modi trying to communalise election as he failed on development front: Cong's Prithviraj Chavan.
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for women is on everyone’s lips; Opposition has lost sleep over it: PM Modi at rally in Solapur.