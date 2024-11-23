Left Menu

BJP Secures Power Surge in Rajasthan, Triumphs in By-Election

The ruling BJP clinched victory in five out of seven by-election seats in Rajasthan, significantly boosting its presence in the state's Legislative Assembly. Despite setbacks for other parties, particularly the Congress, BJP leaders celebrated this success. However, dissent emerged within the party following a notable defeat in Dausa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:45 IST
The ruling BJP in Rajasthan achieved a decisive win, securing five of the seven by-election Assembly seats, raising its tally to 119 members in the legislative body. This victory strengthens the BJP's position while the Congress and the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) each captured one seat.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal faced a setback when the Khinwsar seat, contested by his wife Kanika Beniwal, was lost. Previously, the Congress held four, and the BJP, RLP, and BAP each held one of these seats.

As outcomes were declared, the BJP gained four seats, with Congress losing three. The victory lifts the morale of the BJP leadership. Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Kirodi Meena expressed disappointment over his brother losing in Dausa, highlighting a significant internal challenge for the party despite its overall success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

