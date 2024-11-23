BJP Secures Power Surge in Rajasthan, Triumphs in By-Election

The ruling BJP in Rajasthan achieved a decisive win, securing five of the seven by-election Assembly seats, raising its tally to 119 members in the legislative body. This victory strengthens the BJP's position while the Congress and the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) each captured one seat.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal faced a setback when the Khinwsar seat, contested by his wife Kanika Beniwal, was lost. Previously, the Congress held four, and the BJP, RLP, and BAP each held one of these seats.

As outcomes were declared, the BJP gained four seats, with Congress losing three. The victory lifts the morale of the BJP leadership. Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Kirodi Meena expressed disappointment over his brother losing in Dausa, highlighting a significant internal challenge for the party despite its overall success.

