Kirodi Lal Meena: Battling 'Traitors' in Rajasthan's Political Arena

Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena has opened up about the challenges he faces in his political career, following the electoral loss of his brother in the Dausa bypoll. In a series of posts in Hindi on platform X, Meena shared his belief that his distaste for sycophancy has led to numerous hardships.

Meena, who boasts an extensive political career including terms as MLA, Lok Sabha MP, and Rajya Sabha MP, expressed his pain at the role 'traitors' played in his brother Jag Mohan Meena's defeat. Despite campaigning vigorously and sharing his storied past of public service, the Dausa seat was secured by Congress candidate Deen Dayal.

Meena remains resolute, however, vowing to persist in his mission to support marginalized communities. Despite his brother's loss and the alleged betrayals within political circles, the minister asserted that he is undeterred and will continue serving the people with dignity.

