Lt Gen Kumar's Valor Visit to Ladakh Troops

Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, the northern commander, visited Ladakh to engage with troops stationed in forward areas. Accompanied by the commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, he praised the soldiers for their preparedness, morale, and motivation during his trip, as shared by the Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:34 IST
  • India

Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, the northern commander of the Army, made a significant visit to the forward areas in Ladakh on Saturday. His trip to the region showcased the commitment and bravery of the troops stationed at these strategic locations.

Joining Lt Gen Kumar was the general officer commanding the Leh-based XIV Corps, known as the Fire and Fury Corps. Together, they visited the forward areas and interacted with the soldiers, acknowledging their relentless efforts in maintaining high standards of operational readiness and motivation.

In a statement released on X, the Army's northern command lauded the troops' preparedness and morale, highlighting the importance of such visits in boosting soldiers' spirits. The post included several photographs of Lt Gen Kumar engaging with the dedicated personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

