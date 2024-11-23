Left Menu

Ravindra Chavan Secures Nanded Victory in Bypoll Clash

Ravindra Chavan of Congress won the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll by defeating BJP's Santukrao Hambarde with a margin of 1,457 votes. The bypoll was held following the death of Vasant Chavan, the sitting MP and Ravindra's father. The seat has seen fluctuating political dynamics over recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:40 IST
The Congress candidate, Ravindra Chavan, emerged victorious in the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll on Saturday, defeating his closest competitor, Santukrao Hambarde of the BJP, by a narrow margin of 1,457 votes, according to an official statement.

Chavan pulled in a total of 586,788 votes, compared to Hambarde's 585,331. The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent Congress MP, Vasant Chavan, on August 26, who was Ravindra Chavan's father.

Nanded's Lok Sabha seat has experienced shifting political allegiances lately. Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who won the 2019 election as a BJP candidate, had defeated Ashok Chavan, then a Congress member. This year's scenario altered as Ashok Chavan switched to the BJP, while Chikhalikar joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, aiming for an assembly seat.

