Ravindra Chavan Secures Nanded Victory in Bypoll Clash

The Congress candidate, Ravindra Chavan, emerged victorious in the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll on Saturday, defeating his closest competitor, Santukrao Hambarde of the BJP, by a narrow margin of 1,457 votes, according to an official statement.

Chavan pulled in a total of 586,788 votes, compared to Hambarde's 585,331. The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent Congress MP, Vasant Chavan, on August 26, who was Ravindra Chavan's father.

Nanded's Lok Sabha seat has experienced shifting political allegiances lately. Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who won the 2019 election as a BJP candidate, had defeated Ashok Chavan, then a Congress member. This year's scenario altered as Ashok Chavan switched to the BJP, while Chikhalikar joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, aiming for an assembly seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)