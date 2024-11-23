Election Showdown: Family Feuds and Political Triumphs in Maharashtra Assembly

The Maharashtra assembly contest became a theater for intense familial rivalries, marked by Ajit Pawar's decisive win over his nephew, Yugendra, in the Baramati constituency. This victory underscored Ajit's dominance in the first electoral round post the NCP's split in July 2023.

In the Marathwada's Kannad constituency, a dramatic debut unfolded as Sanjana Danve, estranged from her husband Harshvardhan Jadhav, won her first election on a Shiv Sena ticket. Her victory by 18,201 votes against Jadhav contributed to Shiv Sena's strengthening foothold in the region.

Meanwhile, in Gadchiroli's Aheri constituency, seasoned NCP politician Dharamraobaba Atram outpaced his own daughter, Bhagyashree, securing his political dominance. These power struggles highlight the complex weave of familial ties and political ambitions shaping Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)