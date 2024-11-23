Left Menu

Election Showdown: Family Feuds and Political Triumphs in Maharashtra Assembly

The Maharashtra assembly election saw familial rivalries unfold, notably with Ajit Pawar securing victory over nephew Yugendra in Baramati. In Kannad, Sanjana Danve triumphed over estranged husband Harshvardhan Jadhav. Dharamraobaba Atram faced off against daughter Bhagyashree in Gadchiroli. Each contest highlighted complex personal and political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:12 IST
Election Showdown: Family Feuds and Political Triumphs in Maharashtra Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra assembly contest became a theater for intense familial rivalries, marked by Ajit Pawar's decisive win over his nephew, Yugendra, in the Baramati constituency. This victory underscored Ajit's dominance in the first electoral round post the NCP's split in July 2023.

In the Marathwada's Kannad constituency, a dramatic debut unfolded as Sanjana Danve, estranged from her husband Harshvardhan Jadhav, won her first election on a Shiv Sena ticket. Her victory by 18,201 votes against Jadhav contributed to Shiv Sena's strengthening foothold in the region.

Meanwhile, in Gadchiroli's Aheri constituency, seasoned NCP politician Dharamraobaba Atram outpaced his own daughter, Bhagyashree, securing his political dominance. These power struggles highlight the complex weave of familial ties and political ambitions shaping Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024