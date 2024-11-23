Shiv Sena (UBT) Makes Mark in Mumbai Amidst Tough Contest

In a fiercely contested Maharashtra assembly election, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged victorious in 10 out of 20 seats in the bustling city of Mumbai. The party triumphed in key regions such as Worli, where Aaditya Thackeray contested, and secured narrow victories in Byculla, Shivadi, and Kalina.

Shiv Sena (UBT) fought a grueling triangular contest in Mahim, edging out by 1,316 votes against MNS' Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena's Sadanand Sarvankar. The tightly contested Versova seat was clinched with a margin of just 1,600 votes.

Despite a turbulent split in June 2022 due to Eknath Shinde's rebellion, the party retained unity, particularly in Mumbai. Yet, outside Mumbai, in traditional strongholds such as Konkan's districts and north Maharashtra, they faced setbacks, securing minimal wins.

