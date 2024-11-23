Left Menu

Political Power Play: TMC Dominates West Bengal By-elections

In West Bengal's recent by-elections, the Trinamool Congress retained key seats while BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma criticizes the party's inside politics and reliance on financial power. TMC celebrated its win, focusing on grassroots pro-poor initiatives, solidifying its control in the state's assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:21 IST
Political Power Play: TMC Dominates West Bengal By-elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has emerged victorious in the recent by-elections held in West Bengal, succeeding in securing five out of six seats they contested. They strategically claimed the Madarihat seat previously held by the BJP. The TMC fortified its strength in the state assembly as its total count reached 216 seats.

Despite the electoral success, internal criticism surfaced from BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma. In a striking statement, Sharma expressed dissatisfaction with the current party leadership in West Bengal, accusing them of relying excessively on financial resources while sidelining worthy legislators.

Nevertheless, Sharma acknowledged the TMC's substantial grassroots efforts through various pro-poor schemes, which have played a pivotal role in their electoral triumph. Meanwhile, the BJP witnessed a decline in its representation, dropping to 69 seats in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024