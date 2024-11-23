Political Power Play: TMC Dominates West Bengal By-elections

The Trinamool Congress has emerged victorious in the recent by-elections held in West Bengal, succeeding in securing five out of six seats they contested. They strategically claimed the Madarihat seat previously held by the BJP. The TMC fortified its strength in the state assembly as its total count reached 216 seats.

Despite the electoral success, internal criticism surfaced from BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma. In a striking statement, Sharma expressed dissatisfaction with the current party leadership in West Bengal, accusing them of relying excessively on financial resources while sidelining worthy legislators.

Nevertheless, Sharma acknowledged the TMC's substantial grassroots efforts through various pro-poor schemes, which have played a pivotal role in their electoral triumph. Meanwhile, the BJP witnessed a decline in its representation, dropping to 69 seats in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)