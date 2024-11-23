Hemant Soren heralds 'Golden Jharkhand' after Assembly Poll Triumph
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren celebrated the coalition-led victory in the state elections, promising a collaborative push toward 'Golden Jharkhand.' The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and allies clinched a significant win, marking a historic first for an incumbent government retaining power after a full term.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a decisive electoral triumph, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended heartfelt greetings to the state's populace. Following the party-led alliance's success in the assembly polls, he vowed to pursue a vision of a 'Golden Jharkhand' collectively alongside his constituents.
Elated with the results, Soren acknowledged the support from diverse community groups, especially farmers, women, and youth, for their pivotal role in securing a majority. He emphasized the significance of this electoral success within the context of the broader INDIA bloc's performance in the Jharkhand assembly elections.
The victory tally saw the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha capturing 34 seats, supported by its allies Congress with 16, RJD with 4, and CPI-ML with 2. The BJP managed only 21 seats, with AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U securing a single seat each. This marks a historic moment, as it's the first time an incumbent government has secured another term after completing a full five-year tenure in Jharkhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Battle on in India between ideologies of BJP-RSS and INDIA bloc, over hatred vs love and violence vs unity: Rahul Gandhi in Jamshedpur.
INDIA bloc destroyed J'khand, we will make it most prosperous state in next 5 yrs if voted to power: Home Minister Amit Shah at Tamar rally.
'Pro-incumbency' in favour of Jharkhand's INDIA bloc govt which is moving forward under Soren, BJP has 'headless voices' in state: Ghulam Mir.
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes INDIA Bloc at Jharkhand Rally
Congress leader has promised to provide subsidised cooking gas cylinder to infiltrators if INDIA bloc comes to power in Jharkhand: Modi.