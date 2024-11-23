Left Menu

Hemant Soren heralds 'Golden Jharkhand' after Assembly Poll Triumph

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren celebrated the coalition-led victory in the state elections, promising a collaborative push toward 'Golden Jharkhand.' The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and allies clinched a significant win, marking a historic first for an incumbent government retaining power after a full term.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a decisive electoral triumph, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended heartfelt greetings to the state's populace. Following the party-led alliance's success in the assembly polls, he vowed to pursue a vision of a 'Golden Jharkhand' collectively alongside his constituents.

Elated with the results, Soren acknowledged the support from diverse community groups, especially farmers, women, and youth, for their pivotal role in securing a majority. He emphasized the significance of this electoral success within the context of the broader INDIA bloc's performance in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

The victory tally saw the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha capturing 34 seats, supported by its allies Congress with 16, RJD with 4, and CPI-ML with 2. The BJP managed only 21 seats, with AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U securing a single seat each. This marks a historic moment, as it's the first time an incumbent government has secured another term after completing a full five-year tenure in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

