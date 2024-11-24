Left Menu

Colombians Rally Against Petro's Controversial Reforms

Thousands of Colombians took to the streets to protest President Gustavo Petro's proposed reforms. Demonstrators in cities like Bogotá and Cali accused the government of corruption and opposed health, labor, and pension changes. Petro dismissed the protests as efforts to destabilize his administration.

Thousands of Colombians voiced their discontent on Saturday as they took to the streets to rally against the policies of President Gustavo Petro. The protests spanned cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali, with demonstrators expressing concerns over proposed health, labor, and pension reforms.

The protestors, among them retired military officials and opposition lawmakers, brandished Colombian flags and displayed signs declaring, "No to Petro reforms," and "No to labor reforms." Luis Carlos Hernández, a marcher from Bogotá, expressed his regret at having to protest, citing corruption and referring to Petro's allies as "guerrilla bandits." Despite denying such accusations, Petro downplayed the protests, claiming only 20,000 people participated and accusing them of attempting a coup.

This recent protest serves as the latest challenge to Petro's ambitious reform agenda. While discontent has simmered since he assumed office in 2022, the movement has gained significant traction, signaling growing opposition to his administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

