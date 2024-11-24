Crushing Defeat for Key JMM Ministers Amid Coalition Victory
Four prominent ministers in the Hemant Soren-led government suffered significant losses in the Jharkhand assembly polls, even as the JMM-led coalition retained power. Despite controversies and challenges, including Banna Gupta's issues, the coalition's populist efforts, like the Maiyan Samman Yojna, played a crucial role in their victory.
Four major ministers in Jharkhand faced significant setbacks in the assembly elections, despite a broader victory for the JMM-led coalition. Banna Gupta, the Health Minister, and Mithilesh Thakur, of Water Resources, were among those defeated.
Education Minister Baidyanath Ram and Social Welfare Minister Bebi Devi also lost. Devi's department had launched the popular Maiyan Samman Yojna, providing monthly financial aid to women, contributing to the coalition's success.
The second-term victory saw Hemant Soren's alliance secure 56 of the 81 assembly seats, overcoming a strong challenge from the BJP-led NDA. This comes despite individual defeats of key ministers against opposition candidates.
