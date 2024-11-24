CPI Claims Victory in Kerala Bypolls: A Rejection of Anti-Incumbency Propaganda
The CPI declared that Kerala's recent bypoll results demonstrate popular rejection of anti-incumbency claims against the ruling LDF. Victories and increased voter shares in regions like Chelakkara and Palakkad highlight strengthening support. CPI criticizes Congress and BJP for fomenting propaganda, with the LDF maintaining resilience against adversities.
The Communist Party of India (CPI), a key coalition partner in Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), asserted on Sunday that recent bypoll victories have debunked allegations of an anti-incumbency wave. These results, according to the CPI, reflect widespread public dismissal of opposition political propaganda in the state.
CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam highlighted the significant win in the Chelakkara segment and the marked increase in vote share in the Palakkad constituency as evidence of the Left front's growing foundation in Kerala. He criticized the Congress and BJP's narrative and reaffirmed that the LDF's political resolve remained strong despite financial and sectarian provocations.
Viswam accused the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of collaborating with communal factions for political advantage. He suggested such alliances contributed to the UDF's performance in regions like Palakkad, where communal influenced celebrations followed the results announcement. Viswam condemned the alleged Congress-BJP coalition visible in the Wayanad, Chelakkara, and Palakkad bypolls.
