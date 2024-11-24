Left Menu

Imran Khan's Party Unyielding Amidst Government Crackdown Ahead of Islamabad March

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, PTI, is pressing ahead with a protest march to Islamabad despite government efforts to block it. The protest aims to demand the release of Khan and other leaders, contest alleged election fraud, and call for judiciary restoration. Heightened security and transport disruptions mark the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:13 IST
Imran Khan's Party Unyielding Amidst Government Crackdown Ahead of Islamabad March
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a direct challenge to the government, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party is set to go ahead with a protest march towards Islamabad. Despite stringent security measures, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party insists on proceeding to address election grievances, judiciary concerns, and the detention of the ex-premier.

Authorities have deployed extensive security personnel and sealed key routes across the capital to prevent the demonstration. The government maintains that any unlawful assembly would breach judicial orders. In addition, public transport in the area is suspended to deter mass participation in the protest.

The PTI, however, remains steadfast in its resolve to convene supporters, dismissing government warnings. With partial internet and mobile service disruptions reported, the political standoff is causing significant national attention as both sides prepare for the impending showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024