Imran Khan's Party Unyielding Amidst Government Crackdown Ahead of Islamabad March

In a direct challenge to the government, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party is set to go ahead with a protest march towards Islamabad. Despite stringent security measures, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party insists on proceeding to address election grievances, judiciary concerns, and the detention of the ex-premier.

Authorities have deployed extensive security personnel and sealed key routes across the capital to prevent the demonstration. The government maintains that any unlawful assembly would breach judicial orders. In addition, public transport in the area is suspended to deter mass participation in the protest.

The PTI, however, remains steadfast in its resolve to convene supporters, dismissing government warnings. With partial internet and mobile service disruptions reported, the political standoff is causing significant national attention as both sides prepare for the impending showdown.

