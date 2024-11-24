Left Menu

Winter Session Showdown: Adani Controversy and Legislative Agenda

The government and opposition clash in Parliament over bribery charges against the Adani group. The session, set to deliberate on 16 bills, began amidst demands for discussions on the Adani case, ethnic violence in Manipur, rising pollution, and train accidents. The government's agenda includes significant legislative proposals.

The Winter Session of Parliament is poised for intense debate as opposition parties demand discussions on bribery allegations involving the Adani group, alongside pressing topics such as ethnic violence in Manipur and environmental pollution in North India. The government has appealed for the smooth conduct of the session.

The Adani controversy, allegedly involving bribes to secure solar power contracts, has sparked demands from Congress for immediate discussion. With over Rs 2,300 crore at stake, the issue dominated the pre-session meetings led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Amidst political contention, the government's legislative agenda for the session includes 16 bills, with the Waqf Amendment Bill and other significant proposals like the Punjab Courts and Merchant Shipping Bills on the docket. Both Houses' business advisory committees will determine the discussion focus during the session.

