Maharashtra Elections: BJP's Victory and Congress's Downfall

In a significant political development, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has maintained its hold over Maharashtra, clinching 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The alliance includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, giving them a decisive victory over opposition parties.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP chief, informed that the selection of the state's next chief minister will be a collective decision of Mahayuti leaders and BJP's parliamentary board. Bawankule emphasized the alliance's success across all societal segments, attributing Congress's poor performance to its misleading campaign strategies.

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's ambitions were dashed as they managed only 46 seats, leaving the assembly without an opposition leader. Bawankule pointed out the need for Congress to introspect, as their lack of seats makes them ineligible for this role. Meanwhile, to fortify its base, the BJP plans to initiate a major membership drive in Maharashtra, aiming to enroll 1.51 crore new members.

