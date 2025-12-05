Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government: A Year of Development or Disappointment?

The BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra completes a year, focusing on infrastructure expansion and investment, yet facing opposition criticism. Challenges include internal coalition dynamics and controversies. As the government stresses progress and transparency, the opposition demands accountability, accusing the administration of neglecting key promises and increasing farmer distress.

Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti coalition marks its first anniversary with leaders touting infrastructure expansion and investment reassurance despite facing opposition demands for a comprehensive review of achievements. Claims of transparency and efficient governance define this period of their administration.

The year saw challenges within the coalition dynamics and controversies, including allegations against some Shiv Sena ministers and an incident involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son. These issues fueled opposition criticism, with demands for a 'white paper' to address pre-poll promises.

Looking forward, the government emphasizes completion of large-scale infrastructure, rural outreach, and enhancing business ease, while the opposition commits to rigorous scrutiny. This sets the stage for an active political landscape in Maharashtra as the new year unfolds.

