Left Menu

Land deal: Danve seeks Ajit Pawar's resignation, Parth's arrest; firm justifies stamp duty waiver

Shiv Sena UBT leader Ambadas Danve on Thursday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the arrest of his son Parth over the controversial Pune land deal.He said the Opposition will raise the matter in the state legislatures Winter Session beginning on December 8.His demand came a day after police arrested Shital Tejwani, an accused in the case linked to the sale of 40 acres of government land in Punes upscale Mundhwa area to a company owned by Parth.Talking to reporters here, Danve said the directors of Amadea Enterprises LLP should also be arrested.

PTI | Mumbai/Pune | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:42 IST
Land deal: Danve seeks Ajit Pawar's resignation, Parth's arrest; firm justifies stamp duty waiver
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Thursday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the arrest of his son Parth over the controversial Pune land deal.

He said the Opposition will raise the matter in the state legislature's Winter Session beginning on December 8.

His demand came a day after police arrested Shital Tejwani, an accused in the case linked to the sale of 40 acres of government land in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area to a company owned by Parth.

Talking to reporters here, Danve said the directors of Amadea Enterprises LLP should also be arrested. Parth Pawar is a partner in Amadea along with Digvijay Patil.

"Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil, too, should be arrested in the case. If the person who sold the land is an accused, then the one who purchased it is also an accused," Danve said.

The Sena (UBT) leader said there is no clarity about the officials who waived the stamp duty on the land deal.

"Stamp duty waiver cannot happen without political pressure. Ajit Pawar must resign over the matter. The Opposition will press for his sacking in the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra legislature," he added.

Ajit Pawar's NCP is a partner in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Tejwani allegedly entered into a Rs 300-crore deal to sell the 40-acre land parcel to Amadea on behalf of the 272 former owners of the land. The land, in fact, is owned by the government, which has leased it to the Botanical Survey of India.

Suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole is accused of misusing his power by issuing eviction notices to the Botanical Survey of India. The accused have been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and other relevant offences. Parth Pawar was not made an accused as his name did not appear on the sale deed, police had said earlier. Meawhile, Amadea Enterprises LLP on Thursday attended the hearing before the Joint District Registrar in connection with the recovery notice issued last month seeking Rs 21crore stamp duty and sought to justify the stamp duty exemption it had availed in the Mundhwa land deal.

''A hearing was scheduled today. Amadea Enterprises LLP's lawyers, in their representation, submitted that the firm was eligible for stamp duty waiver, which they availed by citing a proposal of setting up of data centre on the Mundhwa land,'' said a senior official from IGR office.

The joint district registrar has taken the submission into account and the order in this regard was delivered after scrutinising their submission on legal grounds, the official added.

Meanwhile, Shital Tejwani was produced before the court. The order regarding her custody is awaited, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
2
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global
3
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
4
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025