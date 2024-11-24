Left Menu

Bangladesh's New Chief Election Commissioner Takes Oath Amid Political Upheaval

Bangladesh has appointed AMM Nasir Uddin as the new Chief Election Commissioner along with four other election commissioners. The appointments come three months after the resignation of the previous commission, following the toppling of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime. The commissions aim to reform the election system.

  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner, AMM Nasir Uddin, along with four other commissioners, has taken an oath of office. This follows the resignation and subsequent vacancy left by the previous commission after the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's regime was overthrown.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge. The ceremony was attended by top court judges and officials. A search committee formed by the interim government of Muhammad Yunus had put forward the candidates for the election commission roles.

The new commissioners include retired civil servants, district judges, and a military officer. The interim government formed six commissions, including the election commission, to instigate reforms. The BNP and other political entities have been pushing for prompt elections after necessary reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

