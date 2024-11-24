Uruguay's Presidential Race: A Test of Continuity vs Change

Voters in Uruguay are participating in a crucial presidential runoff election between Yamandu Orsi, a center-left candidate, and Alvaro Delgado, representing the conservative camp. The election closes a significant year for global votes and is marked by economic achievements and concerns about crime and corruption.

Unlike recent divisive elections in neighboring countries, Uruguay's political landscape showcases overlapping ideologies. Opinion polls indicate a tight race, with key issues like high living costs and inequality shaping voter concerns despite recent economic improvements.

Incumbent President Luis Lacalle Pou, whose party supports Delgado, remains popular but cannot seek re-election. As both candidates vie for unaligned votes, Sunday's election will reveal if Uruguay follows global trends of incumbents losing support or backs continuous governance on economic successes.

