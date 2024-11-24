Left Menu

Uruguay's Presidential Race: A Test of Continuity vs Change

In Uruguay's presidential runoff, the contest narrows between Yamandu Orsi of the center-left Broad Front and Alvaro Delgado, backed by a conservative coalition. With high living costs and crime worrying voters, the race promises a tight finish, amid easing inflation and rising employment and wages.

Voters in Uruguay are participating in a crucial presidential runoff election between Yamandu Orsi, a center-left candidate, and Alvaro Delgado, representing the conservative camp. The election closes a significant year for global votes and is marked by economic achievements and concerns about crime and corruption.

Unlike recent divisive elections in neighboring countries, Uruguay's political landscape showcases overlapping ideologies. Opinion polls indicate a tight race, with key issues like high living costs and inequality shaping voter concerns despite recent economic improvements.

Incumbent President Luis Lacalle Pou, whose party supports Delgado, remains popular but cannot seek re-election. As both candidates vie for unaligned votes, Sunday's election will reveal if Uruguay follows global trends of incumbents losing support or backs continuous governance on economic successes.

