Kangana Ranaut Slams MVA for Disrespecting Women in Maharashtra Election Fallout

Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP, has criticized the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), following its defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, referring to it as a 'demon.' She connected their failure to the disrespect and mistreatment of women, which she claimed was a central reason for their electoral collapse.

In a stark critique, Ranaut, who has previously clashed with the MVA-led government, recalled the demolition of her Bandra bungalow in 2020, emphasizing her belief that disrespect toward women often leads to failure. She metaphorically likened former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's downfall to a 'daitya' or demon's fate.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranaut lauded the BJP-led Mahayuti's triumph, highlighting the people's choice for a stable and development-focused government. She expressed confidence in the BJP brand and Modi's invincibility, stressing the party's nationwide appeal compared to the Congress's dwindling influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)