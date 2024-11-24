Left Menu

Sambhal Unrest: Allegations Against BJP-RSS Amidst Violence

The Congress accuses the BJP-RSS and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath of being responsible for violence in Sambhal. The clash, linked to a court-ordered mosque survey, resulted in deaths and injuries. The Congress highlights the ongoing tensions and questions police and administrative actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:51 IST
Sambhal Unrest: Allegations Against BJP-RSS Amidst Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to significant unrest in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has laid the blame squarely at the feet of the Yogi Adityanath administration, alleging that the BJP-RSS is culpable for exacerbating tensions and disturbing communal peace.

The violence erupted after a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to many, including police personnel. The Congress describes the event as a product of a "well-planned conspiracy."

The Congress has called into question the handling of the situation by both the police and administration, accusing the BJP of prioritizing political gains over communal unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024