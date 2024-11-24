Sambhal Unrest: Allegations Against BJP-RSS Amidst Violence

In response to significant unrest in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has laid the blame squarely at the feet of the Yogi Adityanath administration, alleging that the BJP-RSS is culpable for exacerbating tensions and disturbing communal peace.

The violence erupted after a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to many, including police personnel. The Congress describes the event as a product of a "well-planned conspiracy."

The Congress has called into question the handling of the situation by both the police and administration, accusing the BJP of prioritizing political gains over communal unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)