Sambhal Unrest: Allegations Against BJP-RSS Amidst Violence
The Congress accuses the BJP-RSS and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath of being responsible for violence in Sambhal. The clash, linked to a court-ordered mosque survey, resulted in deaths and injuries. The Congress highlights the ongoing tensions and questions police and administrative actions.
In response to significant unrest in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has laid the blame squarely at the feet of the Yogi Adityanath administration, alleging that the BJP-RSS is culpable for exacerbating tensions and disturbing communal peace.
The violence erupted after a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to many, including police personnel. The Congress describes the event as a product of a "well-planned conspiracy."
The Congress has called into question the handling of the situation by both the police and administration, accusing the BJP of prioritizing political gains over communal unity.
