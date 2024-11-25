Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's presidential election has set the stage for a surprising runoff, as hard-right candidate Calin Georgescu and leftist Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu emerged in a near tie, according to partial results.

With over 90% of votes counted, Georgescu secured 22%, while Ciolacu trailed closely at 21%, ensuring both advance to the second round of voting on December 8th. This unexpected outcome threatens Romania's pro-Western policies, particularly its stance on Ukraine.

The election unfolds during a period of economic strain, with heated debates on defense spending, NATO obligations, and a looming fiscal deficit. Political analysts have attributed the dramatic shift in voter sentiment to concerns over living costs and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)