Left Menu

Shockwaves in Romanian Elections as Georgescu Gains Ground

Calin Georgescu, a Romanian hard-right NATO critic, unexpectedly tied with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu after the first round of presidential elections. Despite low pre-election polling, Georgescu's rise poses a challenge to Romania's pro-Ukraine stance. Georgescu's controversial views on NATO and historical figures add intrigue to the election outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 06:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 06:10 IST
Shockwaves in Romanian Elections as Georgescu Gains Ground

Calin Georgescu, a Romanian hard-right critic of NATO, has unexpectedly climbed into a dead heat with the leftist Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu after the first round of the presidential elections. This surprising result could potentially challenge Romania's firmly pro-Ukraine foreign policy stance.

Georgescu, an independent candidate, was initially polling in the single digits prior to Sunday's election. At 62, he was previously affiliated with the Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), a hard-right opposition party that considered him a prime ministerial candidate. However, he left the party in 2022 due to his controversial views, which party officials claimed tarnished their image.

Georgescu has openly criticized NATO, referring to its missile defense installations in Romania as a "shame of diplomacy." He has also expressed admiration for controversial historical figures, though he stops short of overt support for Russia. His sudden electoral surge has added a layer of complexity to Romania's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024