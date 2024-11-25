Left Menu

Political Tension in Maharashtra: MVA Faces Potential Defections

NCP's chief whip Anil Patil has pointed out unrest in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), suggesting that five to six of its MLAs may join the ruling Mahayuti coalition. The MVA, including Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), faced a major defeat in recent Maharashtra assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP's chief whip, Anil Patil, has revealed growing unrest within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faction, hinting at the possibility of defections. Patil claimed that five to six MLAs from the MVA might switch allegiances to the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the next four months.

The MVA alliance, composed of Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), and the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, suffered a devastating loss in the Maharashtra assembly elections, securing just 46 out of 288 seats.

In contrast, the BJP-led coalition, which includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP, achieved a spectacular victory with 230 seats. Patil emphasized that the MLAs' pressing desire for development in their constituencies could influence their decision to cross over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

