Supriya Sule Vows Party Rebuilding After Electoral Setback
Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) working president, acknowledged her party's defeat in Maharashtra assembly elections, vowing introspection and a commitment to a progressive state. Sule aims to rebuild the party, focusing on inclusivity, dignity, and reform, while honoring Maharashtra's historical legacies. She expressed gratitude to voters and party workers.
Supriya Sule, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), emphasized introspection and renewal following their disappointing performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Sule stressed a commitment to an inclusive, progressive agenda despite internal challenges.
Addressing the electorate via social media, Sule acknowledged the drubbing, promising to uphold the party's values rooted in the legacies of revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The NCP (SP), along with its allies from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, secured only 46 of the state's 288 legislative seats.
Sule thanked the voters and election facilitators for their roles in the democratic process, encouraging the newly elected winners to prioritize citizen welfare. Despite the setback, Sule confidently affirmed the party's determination to continue its mission, highlighting ongoing efforts to champion the rights of underrepresented communities.
