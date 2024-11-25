Pawar Legacy: Paying Tribute Amid Political Shifts

In a rare display of unity amid a backdrop of political shifts, Sharad Pawar, leader of the NCP (SP), alongside Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, paid their respects at the memorial of the state's first chief minister, Y B Chavan. The tribute took place on Monday, marking Chavan's death anniversary.

Both leaders visited the 'Pritisangam' memorial separately to honor Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan, whom Sharad Pawar regards as a mentor. Joining Sharad Pawar was his grandnephew Rohit Pawar, while Ajit Pawar made his visit independently.

This commemorative event occurs in the wake of a pivotal political development: Ajit Pawar's recent alliance with the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, leading to a split in the NCP. Ajit's faction achieved notable success in the latest Maharashtra assembly elections by winning 41 seats, whereas Sharad's faction struggled with only 10 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)