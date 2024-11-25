Left Menu

MNS Faces Political Survival Test After Electoral Setback

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) risks losing its recognition as a political party and its railway engine election symbol after failing to secure any seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Falling short of the Election Commission requirements, the party obtained only 1.8% of votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:05 IST
MNS Faces Political Survival Test After Electoral Setback
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is on the brink of losing its status as a recognized political party following a poor showing in the recent state assembly elections, where it failed to secure any seats.

Despite fielding 125 candidates, including Amit Thackeray, the party could not achieve electoral success.

Criteria set by the Election Commission of India requires a party to win one seat with an 8% vote share, two seats with a 6% share, or three seats with a 3% share to maintain recognition. The MNS managed a meager 1.8% vote share.

The Election Commission, as an independent body, may revoke the MNS's recognition, forcing the party to use a non-reserved symbol in future elections.

This electoral loss marks a significant setback for the MNS, which had previously won 13 seats in its 2009 debut.

Raj Thackeray described the results as 'unbelievable' in a social media statement, highlighting concerns about the MNS's future visibility and voter appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024