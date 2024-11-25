MNS Faces Political Survival Test After Electoral Setback

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is on the brink of losing its status as a recognized political party following a poor showing in the recent state assembly elections, where it failed to secure any seats.

Despite fielding 125 candidates, including Amit Thackeray, the party could not achieve electoral success.

Criteria set by the Election Commission of India requires a party to win one seat with an 8% vote share, two seats with a 6% share, or three seats with a 3% share to maintain recognition. The MNS managed a meager 1.8% vote share.

The Election Commission, as an independent body, may revoke the MNS's recognition, forcing the party to use a non-reserved symbol in future elections.

This electoral loss marks a significant setback for the MNS, which had previously won 13 seats in its 2009 debut.

Raj Thackeray described the results as 'unbelievable' in a social media statement, highlighting concerns about the MNS's future visibility and voter appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)