Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Stalemate: Adani Allegations Spark Adjournment

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned due to opposition's demand to discuss allegations against Gautam Adani for bribery related to solar power contracts. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected notices for discussion, despite Congress leader Kharge insisting on it. The House will reconvene on Wednesday after a break for Constitution Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:18 IST
Rajya Sabha Stalemate: Adani Allegations Spark Adjournment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday saw a significant interruption as the opposition, led by the Congress, attempted to bring up charges against Adani Group's founder, Gautam Adani, for alleged bribery in securing solar power contracts.

Despite Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissing 13 notices for discussion on the indictment, opposition parties persisted, causing a 15-minute adjournment. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge argued that the bribery issue had global implications for India's image.

Post-recess, with opposition insistence and continued disruptions, Dhankhar ultimately decided to adjourn the House for the entire day. Discussions on other issues like Manipur violence were also sidelined, as the House will resume after Constitution Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024