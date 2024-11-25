Rajya Sabha Stalemate: Adani Allegations Spark Adjournment
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned due to opposition's demand to discuss allegations against Gautam Adani for bribery related to solar power contracts. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected notices for discussion, despite Congress leader Kharge insisting on it. The House will reconvene on Wednesday after a break for Constitution Day celebrations.
Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday saw a significant interruption as the opposition, led by the Congress, attempted to bring up charges against Adani Group's founder, Gautam Adani, for alleged bribery in securing solar power contracts.
Despite Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissing 13 notices for discussion on the indictment, opposition parties persisted, causing a 15-minute adjournment. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge argued that the bribery issue had global implications for India's image.
Post-recess, with opposition insistence and continued disruptions, Dhankhar ultimately decided to adjourn the House for the entire day. Discussions on other issues like Manipur violence were also sidelined, as the House will resume after Constitution Day celebrations.
