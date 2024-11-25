Sambhal Turmoil: Political Storm over Mosque Survey Violence
Opposition lawmakers criticized the Indian government and ruling BJP party after deadly violence in Sambhal, citing it as a tactic to incite communal tension. Clashes occurred during a protest against a court-mandated mosque survey, resulting in three deaths and multiple injuries. Politicians suggest political motives behind the unrest.
- India
Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal as opposition members accused the government and ruling BJP of orchestrating chaos. The unrest, which led to three deaths, is seen as an attempt to deepen communal divisions.
The conflict began over a court-ordered survey of a historic mosque, sparking accusations from both sides. The opposition condemned the state, alleging police involvement in inciting the clashes.
Top political figures from various parties expressed their concerns, vowing to address the issue in Parliament. Amidst the uproar, tensions remain high as communities grapple with the aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
