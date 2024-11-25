From Congress Rebel to Shiv Sena: Manoj Shinde's Political Shift
Manoj Shinde, a former Congress member who ran as an independent against Maharashtra's CM, Eknath Shinde, has joined Shiv Sena. Suspended from the Congress, Shinde cited dissatisfaction with the party's neglect of the Thane and Konkan regions as a key reason for his switch.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising political turn, Manoj Shinde, who previously contested as an independent against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has realigned his political affiliations by joining the Shiv Sena. This move follows Shinde's suspension from the Congress for refusing to withdraw his candidacy in the recent state assembly elections.
Expressing his discontent with the Congress's leadership, Shinde pointed out the party's lack of focus on the Thane and Konkan regions as a significant factor in his decision. 'The Congress was never serious about Thane and Konkan, which has affected the future of the party and its loyal activists,' Shinde explained in an interview with PTI.
Additionally, Shinde criticized the Congress for marginalizing long-serving party workers, claiming many were relegated to minor roles without proper acknowledgment. This dissatisfaction led Shinde, along with fellow suspended member Suresh Patil Khede, to exit the Congress, marking a four-decade-long association's close.
(With inputs from agencies.)
