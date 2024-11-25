Ajit Pawar's Quip Sparks Internal Dynamics Within NCP

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made a light-hearted remark about his nephew Rohit Pawar's recent election victory, suggesting that had he campaigned, Rohit might have struggled to retain his seat. This comment highlighted the internal family dynamics within the NCP.

Rohit Pawar successfully held his Karjat Jamkhed seat by a narrow margin against BJP's Ram Shinde, underscoring political tensions within the Pawar family. Despite political differences, Rohit acknowledged Ajit Pawar's influential role in his political journey, often referring to him as a 'father figure.'

The two Pawars met during a visit to a memorial for Maharashtra's first Chief Minister Y B Chavan, where family and political respect were evident. Ajit Pawar praised Rohit's electoral success, noting his own victory in Baramati as the NCP battles political changes after a split led by Ajit's alliance with the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)