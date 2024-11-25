Punjab Protests Paralyze Daily Life Amid PTI March

Punjab, Pakistan, home to over 120 million people, finds itself isolated due to the ongoing protest march led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Police have arrested hundreds of protestors as the demonstrations continue for a second consecutive day.

Amidst blocked roads in Lahore and surrounding areas, residents struggle to acquire fresh produce, with shortages of fruits, vegetables, and perishable goods becoming increasingly dire. Commuters are also adversely affected, with bus operations halted, impacting millions.

The PTI protests are expected to persist until key demands are met, including the release of their leader Imran Khan from jail. Meanwhile, the Punjab government faces mounting pressure to balance security measures with public needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)