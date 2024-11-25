Left Menu

Baku Breakthrough: COP29 Climate Talks and the $300 Billion Finance Deal

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev successfully secured a $300 billion climate finance plan at the Baku summit. The agreement, though criticized as inadequate by some, highlights the struggles against geopolitical and political challenges. The looming return of Donald Trump and ongoing global conflicts further complicate climate cooperation efforts.

Updated: 25-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:50 IST
Mukhtar Babayev Image Credit: Wikipedia

On a pivotal Sunday morning, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev addressed the audience at the Baku climate summit closing meeting. With two speeches at hand, Babayev anticipated either clinching a finance deal or facing a potential summit collapse.

In a tightly contested negotiation, he managed to push through a $300 billion climate finance plan, designed to support developing nations combating climate change. Despite Babayev's triumph, criticisms arose, with many criticizing the plan as lacking.

The summit faced hurdles such as fears of a U.S. withdrawal from climate agreements and geopolitical tensions. As the world eyes next year's summit in Belem, challenges persist, including Trump's possible return to the U.S. presidency and global conflicts casting a shadow over climate efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

