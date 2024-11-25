Baku Breakthrough: COP29 Climate Talks and the $300 Billion Finance Deal
COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev successfully secured a $300 billion climate finance plan at the Baku summit. The agreement, though criticized as inadequate by some, highlights the struggles against geopolitical and political challenges. The looming return of Donald Trump and ongoing global conflicts further complicate climate cooperation efforts.
On a pivotal Sunday morning, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev addressed the audience at the Baku climate summit closing meeting. With two speeches at hand, Babayev anticipated either clinching a finance deal or facing a potential summit collapse.
In a tightly contested negotiation, he managed to push through a $300 billion climate finance plan, designed to support developing nations combating climate change. Despite Babayev's triumph, criticisms arose, with many criticizing the plan as lacking.
The summit faced hurdles such as fears of a U.S. withdrawal from climate agreements and geopolitical tensions. As the world eyes next year's summit in Belem, challenges persist, including Trump's possible return to the U.S. presidency and global conflicts casting a shadow over climate efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Change Summit: A Call for Action
HKMA and Global Finance Leaders Form Strategic Alliance to Drive Sustainable Investment in Asia
Austrian Fruit Farming Faces Sharp Decline Due to Climate Change
Article 6: A Double-Edged Sword in the Battle Against Climate Change
Chilies vs. Corn: Zimbabwe's Battle with Drought and Climate Change