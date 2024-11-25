Wealthiest MLAs in Jharkhand Assembly: Analyzing the 2024 Elections

A recent report highlights the growing wealth among Jharkhand's newly elected MLAs, with an impressive 89% being 'crorepatis'. This trend reflects a notable rise since 2019, where only 56 'crorepatis' held office.

Rameshwar Oraon of the Congress party is the richest legislator, holding assets valued at Rs 42.20 crore. The report, released by the Jharkhand Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), analyzed affidavits from 80 out of 81 winning candidates.

The data reveals an average asset value of Rs 6.90 crore per winning candidate, nearly doubling from the previous election, which had an average of Rs 3.87 crore. Despite the affluence, 42 MLAs saw an average asset growth of Rs 2.71 crore over five years, indicating continuing financial expansion among serving members.

