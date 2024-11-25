Ugandan Opposition Leader's Trial Shrouded in Controversy

Winnie Byanyima, the wife of prominent Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, expressed skepticism about her husband's chances of receiving a fair trial after being detained in Kenya and charged in a Ugandan military court. Byanyima described the charges as politically driven during an interview in Kampala.

Uganda's government denies abducting Besigye, with spokesperson Chris Baryomunsi affirming that any arrests made abroad were in partnership with host countries. However, the military court's impartiality has been questioned by opposition leaders, who accuse the government of targeting political opponents.

Byanyima appealed to Western donors, including the U.S. and Britain, to hold Uganda accountable, urging them to condemn the alleged abduction of her husband. Meanwhile, Kenya refuted involvement in Besigye's detention, pledging to investigate the incident further.

