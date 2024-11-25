Left Menu

Ugandan Opposition Leader's Trial Shrouded in Controversy

Winnie Byanyima, wife of Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye, criticizes Uganda's government for her husband's alleged abduction and charges in military court, deemed politically motivated. She calls on Western nations to pressure for his release, highlighting the case's international implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Winnie Byanyima, the wife of prominent Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, expressed skepticism about her husband's chances of receiving a fair trial after being detained in Kenya and charged in a Ugandan military court. Byanyima described the charges as politically driven during an interview in Kampala.

Uganda's government denies abducting Besigye, with spokesperson Chris Baryomunsi affirming that any arrests made abroad were in partnership with host countries. However, the military court's impartiality has been questioned by opposition leaders, who accuse the government of targeting political opponents.

Byanyima appealed to Western donors, including the U.S. and Britain, to hold Uganda accountable, urging them to condemn the alleged abduction of her husband. Meanwhile, Kenya refuted involvement in Besigye's detention, pledging to investigate the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

