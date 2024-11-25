NSUI Stages Remarkable Comeback in DUSU Elections

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), affiliated with the Congress, has made a significant comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union elections, capturing the coveted positions of president and joint secretary after seven years.

Rounak Khatri from NSUI triumphed in the presidential race, outpacing his competitor, Rishabh Chaudhary from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), by a margin of over 1,300 votes. The final tally saw Khatri receiving 20,207 votes, while Chaudhary garnered 18,864 votes.

Celebrations erupted among NSUI members as the results were declared, marking a revival of their influence within the student body, which had been dominated by ABVP for nearly a decade. Despite NSUI's success, ABVP maintained its stronghold by securing the vice president and retaining the secretary positions.

