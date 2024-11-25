Tensions Erupt as Imran Khan Supporters Clash with Security Forces

A violent clash erupted outside Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, involving supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and security forces, resulting in the death of one police officer and injuries to dozens on both sides, government officials, and Khan's party reported.

Authorities locked down the capital and barred major roads using shipping containers, as part of efforts to prevent the protestors, prompted by Khan's call for a sit-in, from reaching the parliament. Lahore's provincial Information Minister, Uzma Bukhari, stated that 80 supporters from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were detained amid the violent exchanges.

The protest coincided with a high-level visit from Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko, which saw gatherings banned and increased security measures in place. Khan's party criticized the use of force, as reports indicated serious clashes and crackdowns in the province of Punjab, all against the backdrop of escalating tensions with the military establishment.

