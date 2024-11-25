Left Menu

Tensions Erupt as Imran Khan Supporters Clash with Security Forces

A violent clash between supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and security forces in Islamabad led to the death of one policeman and injuries on both sides. Khan's party organized a protest march to demand his release, amid tightened security and blocked major thoroughfares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:19 IST
Tensions Erupt as Imran Khan Supporters Clash with Security Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A violent clash erupted outside Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, involving supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and security forces, resulting in the death of one police officer and injuries to dozens on both sides, government officials, and Khan's party reported.

Authorities locked down the capital and barred major roads using shipping containers, as part of efforts to prevent the protestors, prompted by Khan's call for a sit-in, from reaching the parliament. Lahore's provincial Information Minister, Uzma Bukhari, stated that 80 supporters from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were detained amid the violent exchanges.

The protest coincided with a high-level visit from Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko, which saw gatherings banned and increased security measures in place. Khan's party criticized the use of force, as reports indicated serious clashes and crackdowns in the province of Punjab, all against the backdrop of escalating tensions with the military establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024