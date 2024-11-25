Left Menu

Warren Buffett's Legacy: Preparing His Fortune for Charity

Warren Buffett has confirmed plans to donate his $149.7 billion fortune after his death. The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway has appointed successor trustees for the charitable trust that will manage his wealth. Buffett has pledged to donate nearly all his wealth to various philanthropies, including the Gates Foundation.

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is planning to donate most of his $149.7 billion fortune to charity after his passing. The move will be overseen by a charitable trust managed by his three children, Susie, Howard, and Peter.

In preparation for the future, Buffett has named three successor trustees who will take over if his children are unable to perform their duties. These trustees have been chosen for their familiarity with the family and their prudent judgement.

As part of his ongoing charitable efforts, Buffett has also announced an additional donation of $1.14 billion in Berkshire stock to four family foundations. Since 2006, he has distributed 56.6% of his Berkshire stock, which once valued over $58 billion, to philanthropic causes including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

