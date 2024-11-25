Left Menu

Trump's Cabinet: A Historic Blend of Firsts and Controversies

President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks feature historic firsts with diverse nominees, including Susie Wiles as the first female White House chief of staff and Marco Rubio as the first Hispanic secretary of state. However, Trump's picks include fewer women and people of color compared to previous administrations.

Updated: 25-11-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:17 IST
Trump's Cabinet: A Historic Blend of Firsts and Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump's recent cabinet selections include several historic firsts, despite a lower representation of women and people of color compared to prior administrations. Highlights include Susie Wiles as the first female Chief of Staff and Marco Rubio as the first Hispanic Secretary of State.

In terms of gender, Trump has appointed eight women to his cabinet, which is half of Biden's initial appointments. Trump's figures also fall short in racial diversity, with four people of color chosen, compared to Biden's 13.

The selections include prominent TV personalities and controversial figures, with some facing sexual misconduct allegations. This blend underscores the complexity and controversy surrounding Trump's choices, reflecting both progress and ongoing debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

