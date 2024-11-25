Left Menu

Crisis Unfolds in Georgian Parliament Amidst Boycott and Protests

The new Georgian parliament's session faced significant unrest as opposition lawmakers boycotted proceedings due to alleged electoral fraud. Protests erupted outside, challenging the ruling Georgian Dream's legitimacy, while the EU suspended Georgia's membership application, highlighting democratic concerns and Russian influence in the country's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Georgian parliament opened its doors amidst a storm of controversy and dissent, as opposition lawmakers boycotted the inaugural session. Thousands of protesters, shadowed by riot police, rallied against the ruling party, Georgian Dream, accusing it of vote rigging under Russian sway.

In the wake of the October 26 election results, which solidified Georgian Dream's power, criticisms have mounted, with EU observers noting the divisive nature of the vote. President Salome Zourabichvili joined the boycott, deeming the parliament unconstitutional due to alleged electoral fraud and has sought redress in the Constitutional Court.

As the government retains key positions, demonstrators continued to voice their discontent, viewing the situation as a wider struggle for democratic freedoms against what they perceive as an authoritarian regime with growing ties to Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

