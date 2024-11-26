Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Islamabad as Army Deploys Against Khan Supporters

In Islamabad, four paramilitary personnel and two police officers were killed during protests by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Over 100 security personnel were injured, prompting the federal government to deploy the army and issue shoot-at-sight orders to manage escalating violence.

26-11-2024
A deadly confrontation unfolded in Islamabad as protests led by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan turned violent, resulting in the deaths of four paramilitary personnel and two policemen. Over 100 security staffers were injured, forcing the government to deploy the army and enact shoot-at-sight orders.

The chaos intensified as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) followers clashed with authorities amid their march toward the D-Chowk rally site. With roadblocks put in place, Khan's supporters, armed and determined, pushed forward, ignoring government pleas and alternative protest venues.

The violence has prompted condemnation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who demanded rigorous action against the offenders. Meanwhile, discussions between government officials and PTI leaders continue as efforts to peacefully resolve the standoff mount.

