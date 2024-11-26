Violence Erupts in Islamabad as Army Deploys Against Khan Supporters

A deadly confrontation unfolded in Islamabad as protests led by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan turned violent, resulting in the deaths of four paramilitary personnel and two policemen. Over 100 security staffers were injured, forcing the government to deploy the army and enact shoot-at-sight orders.

The chaos intensified as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) followers clashed with authorities amid their march toward the D-Chowk rally site. With roadblocks put in place, Khan's supporters, armed and determined, pushed forward, ignoring government pleas and alternative protest venues.

The violence has prompted condemnation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who demanded rigorous action against the offenders. Meanwhile, discussions between government officials and PTI leaders continue as efforts to peacefully resolve the standoff mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)