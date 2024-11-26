Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Duterte Faces Investigation Over Threats

Vice President Sara Duterte of the Philippines is summoned by authorities after making threats against the president and other officials, citing personal safety concerns. This has escalated tensions between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, highlighting underlying political discord. Duterte denies actual intent while questioning government conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:31 IST
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has been subpoenaed by authorities for questioning following her controversial threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and other officials.

The remarks have intensified strains between Duterte and Marcos, exposing deep rifts within the country's top leadership.

A national security alert has been issued as Duterte maintains her comments were not threats but concerns over her safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

