Political Tensions Rise: Duterte Faces Investigation Over Threats
Vice President Sara Duterte of the Philippines is summoned by authorities after making threats against the president and other officials, citing personal safety concerns. This has escalated tensions between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, highlighting underlying political discord. Duterte denies actual intent while questioning government conduct.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:31 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has been subpoenaed by authorities for questioning following her controversial threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and other officials.
The remarks have intensified strains between Duterte and Marcos, exposing deep rifts within the country's top leadership.
A national security alert has been issued as Duterte maintains her comments were not threats but concerns over her safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Racist Threats Target Indian American Fundraiser
Power Blackouts Amid Missile Threats in Ukraine
Global Markets Face Uncertainty Amid Political Tensions
Taiwan Seeks to Strengthen National Security by Tightening Public Office Eligibility
Samajwadi Party MP Criticizes Yogi Adityanath Amid Rising Political Tensions