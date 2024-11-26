Political Storm: Duterte's Alleged Assassination Revelation

In a startling development, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has been summoned by law enforcement following controversial statements suggesting she contracted an assassin for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. if she were to be harmed. The remarks, deemed as a potential conditional act of revenge, have sparked political uproar.

The National Bureau of Investigation has issued a summons for Duterte to appear on November 29th, concerning alleged grave threats and potential anti-terrorism law violations. Duterte's comments, made during an online press conference, indicated a plan against Marcos, his wife, and his cousin, should her safety be compromised.

This incident further strains the already deteriorating alliance between the influential Marcos and Duterte families, which collapsed after their successful election campaign in 2022. President Marcos emphasized his resolve to combat 'reckless threats', while Duterte claims her statements have been misconstrued by Marcos' administration.

