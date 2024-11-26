Rahul Gandhi's Vision: Caste Census and a New Paradigm for Dalits and Backward Classes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, alleging they are reinforcing systemic barriers against marginalized communities in India. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' in New Delhi, Gandhi emphasized the need for a nationwide caste census and policy reforms.

Gandhi criticized the Modi administration for its approach towards the Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs, accusing the government of further entrenching discriminatory structures. He argued that a caste census and the removal of the 50% reservation cap would provide an accurate representation of these communities in various sectors.

Highlighting efforts in states like Karnataka and Telangana where caste surveys are underway, Gandhi promised that Congress-led states will focus on data-driven policy changes. He vowed to bring about a shift in development paradigms, emphasizing transparency and fairness for historically oppressed groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)