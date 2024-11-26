Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Vision: Caste Census and a New Paradigm for Dalits and Backward Classes

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi and the RSS of strengthening systemic barriers against Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' event, he advocated for a nationwide caste census and removal of the 50% reservation cap, promising policy changes based on caste data analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Vision: Caste Census and a New Paradigm for Dalits and Backward Classes
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, alleging they are reinforcing systemic barriers against marginalized communities in India. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' in New Delhi, Gandhi emphasized the need for a nationwide caste census and policy reforms.

Gandhi criticized the Modi administration for its approach towards the Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs, accusing the government of further entrenching discriminatory structures. He argued that a caste census and the removal of the 50% reservation cap would provide an accurate representation of these communities in various sectors.

Highlighting efforts in states like Karnataka and Telangana where caste surveys are underway, Gandhi promised that Congress-led states will focus on data-driven policy changes. He vowed to bring about a shift in development paradigms, emphasizing transparency and fairness for historically oppressed groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024