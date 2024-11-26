Hemant Soren: A New Chapter in Jharkhand Politics
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Prime Minister Modi after his alliance's historic second-term victory. Leading the coalition of Congress, RJD, and the Left, Soren defeated the BJP-led alliance. He is preparing to take the oath for another term.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren made a significant visit to the national capital on Tuesday, marking his first trip after successfully leading his ruling coalition to a second consecutive term in power.
During his visit, Soren met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an event captured and shared by the Prime Minister's Office through a series of photographs.
The successful alliance, which Soren spearheaded alongside the Congress, RJD, and the Left, secured a decisive victory over the BJP-led opposition, setting the stage for Soren to take the oath for a second term.
