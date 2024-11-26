Left Menu

Hemant Soren: A New Chapter in Jharkhand Politics

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Prime Minister Modi after his alliance's historic second-term victory. Leading the coalition of Congress, RJD, and the Left, Soren defeated the BJP-led alliance. He is preparing to take the oath for another term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:53 IST
Hemant Soren: A New Chapter in Jharkhand Politics
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren made a significant visit to the national capital on Tuesday, marking his first trip after successfully leading his ruling coalition to a second consecutive term in power.

During his visit, Soren met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an event captured and shared by the Prime Minister's Office through a series of photographs.

The successful alliance, which Soren spearheaded alongside the Congress, RJD, and the Left, secured a decisive victory over the BJP-led opposition, setting the stage for Soren to take the oath for a second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024