Hemant Soren: A New Chapter in Jharkhand Politics

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren made a significant visit to the national capital on Tuesday, marking his first trip after successfully leading his ruling coalition to a second consecutive term in power.

During his visit, Soren met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an event captured and shared by the Prime Minister's Office through a series of photographs.

The successful alliance, which Soren spearheaded alongside the Congress, RJD, and the Left, secured a decisive victory over the BJP-led opposition, setting the stage for Soren to take the oath for a second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)