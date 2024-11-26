Left Menu

Maharashtra Election Misinformation Uncovered: Viral Video Debunked

A viral video falsely claiming that Congress received zero votes in Avadhan village during the Maharashtra Assembly elections has been debunked. Investigations revealed that the Congress candidate, Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil, did receive votes in Avadhan. The claim was proven baseless by the District Information Office and fact-checked by PTI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:29 IST
Maharashtra Election Misinformation Uncovered: Viral Video Debunked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video clip alleging electoral fraud in Maharashtra's Assembly elections has been debunked by a PTI Fact Check. The clip, widely circulated on social media, suggested that Congress candidate Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil received no votes in Avadhan village, a claim proven false by official records.

Despite receiving widespread attention online, the video was not recorded in Avadhan, according to the Dhule District Information Office. Election officer Rohan Kuwar confirmed that election records showed Patil secured 1,057 votes across four polling stations in the village.

The misinformation highlighted election tensions, with BJP candidate Raghvendra (Ramdada) Manohar Patil ultimately winning the Dhule Rural Assembly seat. The BJP-led MahaYuti alliance claimed a significant victory overall, capturing 230 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024