Maharashtra Election Misinformation Uncovered: Viral Video Debunked
A viral video falsely claiming that Congress received zero votes in Avadhan village during the Maharashtra Assembly elections has been debunked. Investigations revealed that the Congress candidate, Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil, did receive votes in Avadhan. The claim was proven baseless by the District Information Office and fact-checked by PTI.
A video clip alleging electoral fraud in Maharashtra's Assembly elections has been debunked by a PTI Fact Check. The clip, widely circulated on social media, suggested that Congress candidate Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil received no votes in Avadhan village, a claim proven false by official records.
Despite receiving widespread attention online, the video was not recorded in Avadhan, according to the Dhule District Information Office. Election officer Rohan Kuwar confirmed that election records showed Patil secured 1,057 votes across four polling stations in the village.
The misinformation highlighted election tensions, with BJP candidate Raghvendra (Ramdada) Manohar Patil ultimately winning the Dhule Rural Assembly seat. The BJP-led MahaYuti alliance claimed a significant victory overall, capturing 230 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
