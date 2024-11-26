India Celebrates Constitution Day with Historic Preamble Reading

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, and other officials read the Preamble of the Constitution on Constitution Day at the Prime Minister's Office. This event was highlighted in a post by the PMO, emphasizing the importance of the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered remarks at the Constitution Day celebration held in the Supreme Court, expressing that the Constitution meets the expectations and needs of the nation. He noted that India is undergoing a significant transformation, with the Constitution serving as a guiding force.

President Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Diwas', released a special commemorative coin and stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. Speaking to both Houses of Parliament, she described the Constitution as a vital and progressive document that has achieved social justice and inclusive development goals.

