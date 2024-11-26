India Celebrates Constitution Day with Historic Preamble Reading
Prime Minister Modi and top officials marked Constitution Day by reading the Preamble. PM highlighted the Constitution's role as a guiding light. President Murmu released commemorative items for the 75th anniversary of its adoption. Celebrations took place in the Parliament, Supreme Court, and for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, and other officials read the Preamble of the Constitution on Constitution Day at the Prime Minister's Office. This event was highlighted in a post by the PMO, emphasizing the importance of the occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered remarks at the Constitution Day celebration held in the Supreme Court, expressing that the Constitution meets the expectations and needs of the nation. He noted that India is undergoing a significant transformation, with the Constitution serving as a guiding force.
President Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Diwas', released a special commemorative coin and stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. Speaking to both Houses of Parliament, she described the Constitution as a vital and progressive document that has achieved social justice and inclusive development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering India's Villages: President Murmu's Vision
Omar Abdullah Meets President Murmu Amid J&K Turmoil
President Murmu praises local educational advancements and highlights tourism potential in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Cong chief Kharge urges President Murmu to immediately intervene to ensure protection of lives and properties of citizens in Manipur.
President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Tour: Engaging with Tribes and Academia