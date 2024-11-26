Left Menu

India Celebrates Constitution Day with Historic Preamble Reading

Prime Minister Modi and top officials marked Constitution Day by reading the Preamble. PM highlighted the Constitution's role as a guiding light. President Murmu released commemorative items for the 75th anniversary of its adoption. Celebrations took place in the Parliament, Supreme Court, and for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:45 IST
Visual from the PMO (Photo: PMO/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, and other officials read the Preamble of the Constitution on Constitution Day at the Prime Minister's Office. This event was highlighted in a post by the PMO, emphasizing the importance of the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered remarks at the Constitution Day celebration held in the Supreme Court, expressing that the Constitution meets the expectations and needs of the nation. He noted that India is undergoing a significant transformation, with the Constitution serving as a guiding force.

President Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Diwas', released a special commemorative coin and stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. Speaking to both Houses of Parliament, she described the Constitution as a vital and progressive document that has achieved social justice and inclusive development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

