Giuliani's Legal Battles: A Tangle of Courtroom Drama

Rudy Giuliani faces legal and financial troubles as he is ordered by a federal judge to surrender assets to two Georgia election workers. The jury awarded $148 million for defamation, alleging false claims about the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani, once Trump's lawyer, protests these rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:41 IST
Former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani, faced a stern rebuke from a federal judge after he interrupted a court hearing. Giuliani claimed financial incapacity, attributing his woes to two Georgia election workers seeking $148 million. The workers alleged Giuliani falsely accused them of election interference.

A jury in Washington, D.C. awarded the workers the hefty verdict, sparking questions about Giuliani's assets, including potential surrender of his luxury Manhattan apartment. Facing civil contempt, he expressed frustration over the constraints imposed on his daily life.

The upcoming trial will assess asset surrender demands, with the judge denying Giuliani's request to delay proceedings due to Trump's inauguration events. Amid these challenges, Giuliani remains a contentious figure, previously disbarred in New York and facing criminal charges elsewhere.

