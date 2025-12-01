Social Media Defamation Case Sparks Controversy in Kerala
Cyber police registered a case against a Facebook user for allegedly defaming the woman involved in a sexual assault complaint against MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. The accused reposted a photo of the complainant to defame her. The arrest of the account holder is expected soon. Similar cases are being monitored.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's cyber police have filed a defamation case against a Facebook user who allegedly targeted a woman involved in a high-profile sexual assault complaint. Her complaint had previously led to MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil facing charges.
The case centers around user 'Jayaraj Bare,' who purportedly reposted an old photograph of the complainant, originally shared on Congress leader Sandeep G Warrier's page. This reposting, according to officials, was intended to malign her reputation.
Filed under Sections 72 and 79 of the Kerala Police Act, the case emerged after a tip-off from the Cyber Operation Wing. Authorities assert that they've identified the individual behind the account and expect to record his arrest soon. Additional similar cases in the region are under surveillance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jio-Facebook deal: SC rejects plea of RIL against SAT order imposing Rs 30 lakh fine
''All our MLAs are united and we will face Opposition together'': CM Siddaramaiah after breakfast with Shivakumar.
Jio-Facebook deal: SC rejects RIL's plea against SAT order imposing Rs 30 lakh fine for not making prompt clarification to stock exchange.
Tragedy in Shimla: Road Accident Claims Senior's Life
Robotic surgery to commence at medical colleges in Hamirpur, Nerchowk, Shimla: CM Sukhu