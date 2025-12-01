Social Media Defamation Case Sparks Controversy in Kerala

Kerala's cyber police have filed a defamation case against a Facebook user who allegedly targeted a woman involved in a high-profile sexual assault complaint. Her complaint had previously led to MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil facing charges.

The case centers around user 'Jayaraj Bare,' who purportedly reposted an old photograph of the complainant, originally shared on Congress leader Sandeep G Warrier's page. This reposting, according to officials, was intended to malign her reputation.

Filed under Sections 72 and 79 of the Kerala Police Act, the case emerged after a tip-off from the Cyber Operation Wing. Authorities assert that they've identified the individual behind the account and expect to record his arrest soon. Additional similar cases in the region are under surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)