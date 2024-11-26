Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Congress Sets Stage for New Leadership

The Himachal Pradesh Congress is restructuring its executive leadership with statewide meetings. AICC co-incharges Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan emphasize grassroots inclusivity, with party leaders and former organization chiefs actively participating. The four-day tour aims to gather comprehensive feedback to create a diverse and dynamic party structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:43 IST
Visuals of Himachal Pradesh Congress meet (Photo/Vidit Chaudhary's X). Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh Congress is actively restructuring its executive framework through crucial meetings aimed at establishing a robust and representative organization. AICC co-incharges Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan are leading extensive dialogues with state party leaders to ensure the inclusion of strong grassroots workers.

These discussions included notable participation from former leaders of the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, and other key organizations, with party leader Pratibha Singh also in attendance. The leaders are undertaking a four-day state tour for comprehensive stakeholder engagement.

This initiative is seen as a strategic move to prepare the Congress for upcoming electoral challenges, with a focus on diversity and grassroots strength. The series of meetings will culminate in detailed sessions with district coordinators, paving the way for the new state executive's formal announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

