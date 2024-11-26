Himachal Pradesh Congress Sets Stage for New Leadership

The Himachal Pradesh Congress is actively restructuring its executive framework through crucial meetings aimed at establishing a robust and representative organization. AICC co-incharges Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan are leading extensive dialogues with state party leaders to ensure the inclusion of strong grassroots workers.

These discussions included notable participation from former leaders of the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, and other key organizations, with party leader Pratibha Singh also in attendance. The leaders are undertaking a four-day state tour for comprehensive stakeholder engagement.

This initiative is seen as a strategic move to prepare the Congress for upcoming electoral challenges, with a focus on diversity and grassroots strength. The series of meetings will culminate in detailed sessions with district coordinators, paving the way for the new state executive's formal announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)